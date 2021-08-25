New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,221 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $38,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 48.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $156,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

