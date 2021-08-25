New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 317,527 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317,527 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $36,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 242,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

