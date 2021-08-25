New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $37,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

NYSE HSY opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.91. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

