NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Buys £29,875.85 in Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 80.60 ($1.05) on Wednesday. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.34. The stock has a market cap of £248.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on NRR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

