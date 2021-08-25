Newton Market Cap Reaches $13.29 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $13.29 million and $976,926.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00129627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00157445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,923.10 or 0.99887319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.58 or 0.01030212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.35 or 0.06540353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

