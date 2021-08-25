NEXT (LON:NXT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,556.25 ($98.72).

Shares of LON:NXT traded up GBX 114 ($1.49) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,076 ($105.51). 91,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,183. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,886.62. The company has a market capitalization of £10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

