NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 315,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 45,220 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 58,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.78. The company has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

