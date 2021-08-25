Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Raised to C$13.25

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

EFRTF remained flat at $$9.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

