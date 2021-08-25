Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,479 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,479 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $61,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 11,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

