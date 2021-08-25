NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NKE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

