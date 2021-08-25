Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Nikola worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock worth $63,637,202. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

