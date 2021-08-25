NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.15.

NNGRY stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70. NN Group has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.2197 per share. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

