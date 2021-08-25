NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NNGRY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. NN Group has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $2.2197 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

