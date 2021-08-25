Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s previous close.

NSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$8.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.71 million and a P/E ratio of 37.19.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

