Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS.

Shares of JWN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

