Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS.
Shares of JWN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
