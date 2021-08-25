Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by 45.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $25.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE:NOC opened at $362.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.08. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

