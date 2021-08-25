Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 2,288 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $792,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,233 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

