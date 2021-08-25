nOS (NOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00127069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.91 or 0.99987615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.17 or 0.01021590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06580509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

