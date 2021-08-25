Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. 38,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

