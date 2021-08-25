Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

NUVL opened at $29.62 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.