NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $4.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NUVSF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 4,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

