NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NV5 Global has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.