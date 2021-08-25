Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.51 and a 52-week high of $245.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.79.

