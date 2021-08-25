Nwam LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ARKK stock opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.84.

