Nwam LLC Invests $1.85 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.78. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

