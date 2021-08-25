Nwam LLC Sells 183 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

