Nwam LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

