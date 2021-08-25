Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.54.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

