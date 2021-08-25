Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $10,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 108,318.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.07. 148,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.51. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

