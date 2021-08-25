Ontology Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Ontology has a total market cap of $968.33 million and $182.60 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00100567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00285563 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011138 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00047230 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.