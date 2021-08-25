Open Predict Token Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $167,561.74 and $711.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00778024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099093 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

