OpenDAO Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00054302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.10 or 0.00785061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00101408 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

