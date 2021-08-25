Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,519 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after acquiring an additional 127,727 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

