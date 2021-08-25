Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

