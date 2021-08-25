Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

