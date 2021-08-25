Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,560 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

