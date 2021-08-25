Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 520,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after acquiring an additional 475,399 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

