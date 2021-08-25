Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,744 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $259.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

