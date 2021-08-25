Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $12,773,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

