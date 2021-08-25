OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,657. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

