OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,657. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.