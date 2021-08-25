Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. 2,022,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,557. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.