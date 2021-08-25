Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

OM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Outset Medical stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

