OWNDATA Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $655,126.28 and $15.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00396447 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001519 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.57 or 0.00933828 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

