PAC Protocol Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97.08 million and approximately $251,345.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008047 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,310,160,751 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.