Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after buying an additional 2,929,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,835 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,931,000 after buying an additional 1,410,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,404. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.