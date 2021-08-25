PAID Network (PAID) Market Capitalization Tops $85.20 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $85.20 million and $4.14 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00053331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00123128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00156091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,885.01 or 1.00161202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.11 or 0.01025161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.97 or 0.06565800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

