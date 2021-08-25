Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,074,000 after buying an additional 5,610,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 54,063,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,300,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $2,820,822.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock valued at $165,070,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

