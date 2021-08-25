Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 3,653 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

