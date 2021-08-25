Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $458.73.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $441.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $446.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

