Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.73.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $441.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $446.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.